NFL rumors: Teams sensing opportunity to trade for Raiders' Derek Carr

The Raiders have a new home and soon will occupy a brand-new stadium. Might they also have a new quarterback under center for the first snap of the 2020 season?

There has been rampant speculation that Las Vegas might be interested in trading for legendary Patriots quarterback Tom Brady or possibly trading up to acquire one of the top QB prospects in the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft. Should either situation play out, but especially the former, it almost would certainly mean Derek Carr would be moved elsewhere.

Carr carries a $21.5 million cap hit for the 2020 season, and it would be almost impossible to field a competitive team with that much salary allocated to a backup.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Coach Jon Gruden gave a lukewarm endorsement of the quarterback following the Raiders' final season in Oakland, but both he and general manager Mike Mayock have maintained they'll look at every possible way to upgrade the roster for the team's first season in Sin City. Whether or not that means replacing Carr is anyone's guess, but if that's the route they choose to go, it sounds as if they might not have trouble finding a trade partner.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal's Vincent Bonsignore reported Tuesday night that momentum is building towards teams inquiring with the Raiders about potentially trading for Carr.

Should be an interesting week in Indianapolis. Growing sense within league is there are NFL teams prepared to inquire with @Raiders about the possibility of trading for Derek Carr. — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) February 18, 2020

FYI: I'm not reporting this to mean @Raiders are actively shopping Derek Carr. But between their pledge to leave no stone unturned to improve at every position - including QB - and the interest in Carr around the league, some teams sense an opportunity to trade for him. https://t.co/pxvp2KP9aG — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) February 19, 2020

Carr has three more seasons left on his current contract, so any team that would acquire him would either need to have ample cap space or send some significant salary back to the Raiders. He'll turn 29 years old next month, and one could argue he's just entering his prime after posting career-bests in passing yards, completion percentage, yards per attempt and passer rating last season.

Story continues

[RELATED: Carr unfazed by questions on Raiders future, brother says]

If Carr isn't the Raiders' QB for the first season in Vegas, they better be confident they've found a better fit for the organization moving forward.

NFL rumors: Teams sensing opportunity to trade for Raiders' Derek Carr originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area