NFL Rumors: Teams expect Bucs to be punished for Tom Brady's rules violation

We may have trouble in Tompa Bay, folks.

Remember that funny story about new Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady mistakenly walking into a random person's Tampa home while looking for offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich?

Apparently the rest of the NFL doesn't find it as funny. In fact, some teams believe the Bucs will be punished for Brady's unintended act of trespassing, per CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora.

NFL teams are miffed about Tom Brady's interactions with staff members in Tampa despite restrictions. They are anticipating some stern discipline from the NFL office. Many have conveyed their dismay to league officials — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) April 24, 2020

Tampa resident David Kramer, who shared the story Thursday, claimed the "incident" occurred on April 7. By then, the NFL already had issued guidelines in response to the global coronavirus pandemic that prohibit players from meeting face-to-face with coaches.

A Bucs source told ESPN's Jenna Laine that Brady was just visiting Leftwich to pick up "materials," but others believe the 42-year-old QB may have had a workout planned with his new offensive coordinator.

Either way, it appears Brady may have violated a league rule -- and skirted Florida's stay-at-home order, which went into effect April 3 and urged all residents to avoid non-essential interactions outside their homes -- by trying to get a jump-start on his offseason after leaving the New England Patriots in March.

NFL clubs certainly wouldn't mind seeing the Bucs punished after they added Brady and Rob Gronkowski this offseason to become serious Super Bowl contenders, so it's no surprise they're making noise about this.

The league has yet to address the incident, though, so whether it actually hits Tampa Bay with a penalty in the middle of the 2020 NFL Draft remains to be seen.

