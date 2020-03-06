NFL Rumors: Which teams besides Patriots are interested in Tom Brady?

Tom Brady's free-agent decision is the hottest topic in the sports world at the moment.

The New England Patriots quarterback could either stay with the team or move on and play for another one. If Bill Belichick and the Patriots don't pay Brady the money he wants and don't give him some offensive weapons, he very well could be on the move.

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are all said to have some level of interest in Brady. The question is, how much interest do they have? And will they strongly pursue Brady once he becomes a free agent?

On Thursday's Arbella Early Edition, Albert Breer ranked the level of interest in Brady from the teams listed above, while also discussing the possibility Brady heads to the San Francisco 49ers.

Here's how Breer ranked the teams:

1. Titans

2. Chargers

3. Buccaneers

4. Raiders







The Titans do still need to make a decision on Ryan Tannehill, but Breer mentions that Tennessee would be the best situation for Brady. Especially considering they've got some nice offensive talent in Derrick Henry, and Brady has a relationship with head coach Mike Vrabel.

There's also the possibility that Brady heads to a team like the San Francisco 49ers, who are more than ready to compete for another Super Bowl title.

Although Brady may have a natural connection to the Bay Area, Breer notes that the Niners may want to stick with a much younger QB in Jimmy Garoppolo.

I'm just going to drop a scenario for you guys right here. Let's say Tom Brady has a feel for the market right now and it's not quite what he thought it might be. Let's say he starts thinking creatively who might want me. Where's he from? San Francisco. Who was in the Super Bowl last year? San Francisco. So you look at that element. Does he have a natural connection to San Francisco? We've talked a lot about Mike Vrabel and Tennessee. Who's on San Francisco's staff? Wes Welker. So if he wanted to communicate to the Niners that 'Hey, I might have an interest in playing here,' he could do that. And so, I'm not so sure the interest didn't start here going from the player to the team versus the team to the player. And if you're the Niners, you have to discuss it. No matter how highly you think of Jimmy Garoppolo, this is the greatest quarterback of all time, and you have a team that's in a championship window. Do you do it? I don't think they'll do it. But, I think you at least have to discuss it.

Story continues

Brady going to the 49ers has been a majority of the discussions surrounding him this week -- with Garoppolo returning to New England. If the Niners are seriously considering Brady, Belichick is going to have a serious situation on his hands. Who is he going to get to fill the hole at QB? Will he draft someone to lead the offense? Or will he look at other free agents that have already spent some time in the NFL?

It'll certainly be interesting as things begin to heat up.

NFL Rumors: Which teams besides Patriots are interested in Tom Brady? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston