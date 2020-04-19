NFL rumors: Teams aware of prospect Mekhi Becton's failed drug test

If general manager John Lynch and the 49ers draft Louisville offensive tackle Mekhi Becton on Thursday, they will be aware that he comes with baggage.

The projected top-10 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft failed a drug test at the scouting combine in February and has made the news known to prospective teams, ESPN's Josina Anderson reported Saturday, citing a source.

I'm told Mekhi Becton is aware of a flagged test from Indy & addressed it w/ multiple clubs, while awaiting official notification. It's being underlined Becton didn't hv a history of failed tests in college & doesn't have a problem. Becton still has several virtual calls lined up — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 18, 2020

In a video posted on March 27, Lynch appeared to be scouting the Nov. 30 game between Louisville and Kentucky. As NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco deduced, Becton was on the only player on the field that was a top NFL draft prospect.

While most mock drafts project the 49ers to take a wide receiver with the No. 13 overall pick, the team does need to plan for the future at offensive line, so taking Becton doesn't seem like a stretch.

Before news of Becton's failed drug test, he was projected to be off the board before the 49ers are on the clock. NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson and Josh Schrock have Becton pegged to go No. 8 overall to the Arizona Cardinals. But Becton could slide if teams now are weary due to this latest development.

