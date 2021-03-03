NFL Rumors: TE Kyle Rudolph open to joining Patriots in free agency

Report: Kyle Rudolph open to joining Pats in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots need to upgrade at tight end, and there's apparently a veteran free agent willing to serve as that upgrade.

Kyle Rudolph would be interested in signing with the Patriots after his release from the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday, NESN's Doug Kyed reported Wednesday.

The 31-year-old tight end logged 10 solid seasons in Minnesota, amassing 453 catches and 4,488 receiving yards while making two Pro Bowls. He's regressed in recent years, however, tallying under 400 yards in each of his last two seasons and missing four games in 2020 due to a foot injury.

The Patriots desperately need tight end help: Ryan Izzo led the position with just 199 receiving yards in 2020 while rookies Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene were virtual no-shows.

So, should they sign a veteran like Rudolph to fill that void? It may depend on the price tag. Rudolph carried a $9.4 million cap hit in 2020, and New England may be better served targeting a younger tight end with more upside like Jonnu Smith with that kind of investment.

But if Rudolph is willing to take a discount in his age-32 season, perhaps Bill Belichick would consider signing him as a veteran presence in the tight end room. The Patriots have been tied to Rudolph in trade rumors before, so this is a situation worth monitoring.