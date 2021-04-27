NFL Rumors: 'Strong expectation' 49ers will try to trade Jimmy Garoppolo

Report: 'Strong expectation' 49ers will try to trade Jimmy G originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jimmy Garoppolo's days with the San Francisco 49ers appear to be numbered with the 2021 NFL Draft approaching.

The 29-year-old quarterback has been a popular subject of trade rumors since the 49ers acquired the third overall pick from the Miami Dolphins. With San Francisco reportedly targeting either Alabama QB Mac Jones or North Dakota State QB Trey Lance at No. 3, Garoppolo could be sent packing.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports added more fuel to the Garoppolo fire on Tuesday, reporting there's a "strong expectation" the 49ers will make try to trade the former New England Patriots signal-caller before or during the draft.

Very strong expectation among other GM's and throughout the industry that the 49ers will make major effort to move Jimmy Garoppolo before or during the draft. Timing isn't great with 5 QBs about to go in 1st round, but Jimmy G's future there now seen as bleak — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) April 27, 2021

San Francisco parting ways with Garoppolo in favor of a rookie quarterback wouldn't be a huge surprise. In three seasons with the 49ers, Garoppolo has played in only 25 games due to injuries. Even with a Super Bowl berth on his résumé, Garoppolo hasn't quite lived up to his hefty $137.5 million contract.

But those might not be the only factors leading to a Garoppolo's potential departure. Scott Zolak of 98.5 The Sports Hub's "Zolak and Bertrand" says Garoppolo "freelancing" Kyle Shanahan's system irked the 49ers head coach.

👉 @scottzolak received some intel that Kyle Shanahan might be upset with Jimmy Garoppolo for "freelancing" in his offensive system at times, via @ZoandBertrand pic.twitter.com/iD9w9j3d0b — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) April 27, 2021

Unsurprisingly, there's no shortage of rumors of a Garoppolo-Patriots reunion heading into the NFL Draft. With New England needing to address the quarterback position one way or another, perhaps Bill Belichick will work out a deal to bring his 2014 second-round pick back home.

The fun will begin Thursday at 8 p.m. ET when the 2021 NFL Draft gets underway. The Patriots currently own the 15th overall pick.