NFL rumors: 'Strong expectation' 49ers try Jimmy Garoppolo trade

Report: 'Very strong expectation' 49ers try trading Jimmy G originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Is this really the end of the Jimmy Garoppolo era in Santa Clara?

It sure felt like it after Kyle Shanahan's bizarre press conference on Monday. CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported Tuesday morning that there's a "very strong expectation" among NFL general managers that the 49ers will try to trade Garoppolo before or during this year's draft, which begins Thursday.

Very strong expectation among other GM's and throughout the industry that the 49ers will make major effort to move Jimmy Garoppolo before or during the draft. Timing isn't great with 5 QBs about to go in 1st round, but Jimmy G's future there now seen as bleak — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) April 27, 2021

Shanahan wouldn't guarantee Garoppolo's future with the 49ers at all during his pre-draft press conference. He also wouldn't guarantee our lives, but that's a different story.

The 49ers' head coach said time and time again the 49ers are looking to draft a "starting" quarterback with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft after making their blockbuster trade up from No. 12 with the Miami Dolphins. That sounds a whole lot different than what we all thought the plan was.

Even after making their big move, the 49ers continue to say Garoppolo would be the 49ers' starter in 2021. That now doesn't feel like a guarantee. Far from it.

Many believe Shanahan tipped his hand at Alabama's Mac Jones being his choice with the 49ers' top pick. Jones is considered to be the most "pro-ready" QB in the draft, despite only starting 17 games in college with a bevy of first-round picks at his disposal.

Story continues

The 49ers traded for Garoppolo on Halloween in 2017, acquiring him from the New England Patriots. He has won plenty of games for the Niners, and led them to Super Bowl LIV. But he also has been inconsistent and his injury history has turned into an issue.

Will Garoppolo be on the 49ers when the 2021 season begins? We could know in the coming days.

