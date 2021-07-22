NFL Rumors: Stephon Gilmore present at Patriots training camp

Report: Gilmore present at Patriots training camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Stephon Gilmore's contract dispute is ongoing, but it appears his holdout has come to an end.

The New England Patriots cornerback was in attendance with other team veterans at training camp Thursday at Gillette Stadium, per ESPN's Field Yates. Gilmore will begin camp on the PUP list as he continues to recover from the quad injury he suffered in Week 15 of last season.

Perry: The Pats rookie not named Mac Jones to watch this preseason

Gilmore was not present at OTAs or mandatory minicamp as he hoped to spark discussions with the Patriots about a new contract. The two sides, according to recent reports, have not made progress on a deal. The 2019 Defensive Player of the Year does not expected to be traded, however.

For each day of unexcused training camp absences, Gilmore would face a $50,000 fine.

