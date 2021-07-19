NFL Rumors: Stephon Gilmore, Patriots haven't made contract progress

Report: Where Gilmore, Pats stand on contract negotiations originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The clock continues to tick on Stephon Gilmore and the New England Patriots.

The Patriots cornerback is seeking a raise or an extension from his current contract, which expires after the 2021 season. Gilmore didn't attend organized team activities or mandatory minicamp while holding out for a new deal, and it's possible he could miss part of training camp if he and the Patriots can't come to terms.

So, where do Gilmore and New England stand with training camp set to begin next week? Albert Breer of The MMQB reports "there’s been no recent progress" toward giving Gilmore a raise or an extension for 2021, although "that could change with people coming back off vacation in the coming days."

That's not particularly encouraging, but the good news is both sides have incentive to find common ground. If head coach Bill Belichick truly wants New England to be a contender after loading up on free agents this offseason, he needs to retain Gilmore, the team's top cornerback and a two-time First-Team All-Pro.

And while Gilmore can continue his holdout into training camp beginning Tuesday, July 27, he'll be fined $50,000 for every day he doesn't show up.

Negotiations won't be easy: Gilmore is making just $7 million in base salary in 2021 and rightfully wants a raise, while the Patriots are wary of extending a 30-year-old cornerback coming off a quad injury. The two sides could take this down to the wire, but it still sounds like a deal should be done before next Tuesday.