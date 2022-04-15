NFL Rumors: Stephon Gilmore, Colts agree to two-year $23 million deal

Report: Ex-Patriot Stephon Gilmore lands two-year deal with Colts originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

For the second time in as many seasons, Stephon Gilmore will face the New England Patriots in a different uniform.

The former Patriots cornerback has agreed to a two-year contract with the Indianapolis Colts worth $23 million with $14 million guaranteed, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday.

This will be Gilmore's third team in two seasons after the Patriots traded the Pro Bowl cornerback to Carolina Panthers in October 2021. Gilmore didn't play until Week 8 due to a quad injury and played a total of eight games for Carolina, tallying 16 tackles, two interceptions and a pair of pass breakups to earn his fifth Pro Bowl nod.

While Gilmore will turn 32 in September, he's still a very good cornerback who will bolster a Colts team looking to contend in 2022. He'll make his first trip back to Foxboro since his New England departure this season, as the Patriots will host Indianapolis in 2022.

The Patriots could use an elite cornerback of their own after trading Gilmore and letting J.C. Jackson walk in free agency. New England's current cornerback depth chart consists of Jalen Mills, Malcolm Butler, Jonathan Jones, Terrance Mitchell, Joejuan Williams and Shaun Wade, so the team could look to add a CB in the 2022 NFL Draft.