NFL rumors: Stefon Diggs appears to draw battle lines with Vikings as it sounds like he wants out

While the Vikings have no intention of trading Stefon Diggs, the wide receiver talked around the topic of his dissatisfaction so thoroughly on Thursday, he left no doubt as to his present state of mind: he wants out.

Asked about the rumor he wants to be traded, "I feel there's truth to all rumors no matter how you dress it up. I won't be saying nothing on it. I won't be speaking on it at all. But there is truth to all rumors, I guess."

So, to play the semantic game Diggs obviously wants to engage in, there is truth to the notion he wants out.

"The space that we're in right now is definitely is a lot of questions," Diggs said. "I can't sit up here and act like everything is OK because obviously it's not but I can say at this point I'm just trying to work through it."

Maybe it's a temporary thing if Diggs is "trying to work through it."

Is the Vikings' stance of not moving the 25-year-old also changeable?

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media added a caveat to my reporting this morning, saying, "The team is adamant he is not available for a trade, barring some massive deal."

