NFL rumors: Steelers WR Antonio Brown could be traded before this March date originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

March 17 could be an important date in Antonio Brown's future with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The star wide receiver is due a $2.5 million bonus on St. Patrick's Day if he's still on the Steelers roster, so if Pittsburgh is going to trade him -- which is what Brown wants -- doing it before that bonus is owed makes a lot of sense.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport provided an update on the Brown trade sweepstakes Monday:

One takeaway from Combine week in Indy: The #Steelers have enough interest in WR Antonio Brown to be able to trade him before March 17, sources say. The #Raiders, #Broncos, and #AZCardinals are among the teams who have appeared the most intrigued. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 4, 2019

The Patriots could use a veteran wide receiver, and the addition of Brown certainly would make New England's offense an elite unit.

The Pats don't know what the future holds for Josh Gordon, Phillip Dorsett is a free agent, and Chris Hogan is coming off a disappointing 2018 season. Julian Edelman, who won Super Bowl LIII MVP, is the only Patriots wide receiver who can consistently be relied upon.

Story continues

Earlier reports suggested the Steelers wouldn't trade Brown to the Patriots, but Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert told reporters last week at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine that no team has been ruled out of a potential Brown trade. Who knows if Colbert is telling the truth, but it would behoove the Steelers to take the best deal for Brown, even if that trade package comes from a rival team.

The Patriots have the draft capital to make a bold trade. They own a league-high 12 picks in the 2019 NFL Draft, including six selections in the first three rounds. If the Steelers do plan on trading Brown, lots of teams should be interested. The opportunity to acquire the league's best wideout doesn't come around very often.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.