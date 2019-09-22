NFL rumors: Steelers make receiver Donte Moncrief inactive vs. 49ers

The Steelers need to change up their plan of attack with Mason Rudolph taking over at quarterback for the injured Ben Roethlisberger.

After dropping their first two games, the Steelers head to Santa Clara to face the 2-0 49ers in what feels like a do-or-die situation for Mike Tomlin's club.

With Rudolph now taking the snaps, the Steelers are embracing the youth movement, as veteran receiver Donte Moncrief will be inactive for Sunday's game at Levi's Stadium, NFL Media's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.

Ooooh boy. @MikeGarafolo reports that #Steelers WR Donte Moncrief will be inactive this week after a rough last week. A full youth movement in Pittsburgh. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 22, 2019

This move isn't all that surprising as Moncrief has had stone hands over the first two weeks, dropping five passes out of 11 targets in two weeks. The Steelers likely will look to get James Washington more involved due to his great connection with Rudolph.

The Steelers are desperate for a win, and they are hoping the injection of youth into their receiving corps can help them get back on track.

