NFL Rumors: Sony Michel missed Patriots minicamp due to knee procedure

No, Sony Michel didn't mysteriously go missing during the New England Patriots' minicamp last week.

The Patriots running back missed the team's three mandatory practice sessions due to a "knee scope" operation, The Athletic's Jeff Howe reported Wednesday.

Michel is expected to be ready for training camp in late July, per Howe.

The 24-year-old, who tore his ACL in high school, suffered a knee injury in last year's training camp that held him out of the entire preseason. Michel also missed three games in 2018 due to nagging knee problems, and it appears those knee issues warranted a procedure as he prepares for the 2019 season.

New England has decent depth at the running back position outside Michel, as rookie Damien Harris joins James White, Rex Burkhead and Brandon Bolden in the backfield.

The Patriots are off until late July, so Michel has well over a month to recover before beginning his second NFL campaign.

