NFL Rumors: Sony Michel, former Patriots running back, signs with Dolphins

Report: Dolphins add former Patriots running back to crowded stable originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Miami Dolphins have reportedly added a two-time Super Bowl champion to their backfield.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported Monday that the 'Fins have brought Sony Michel back to the AFC East, a year after the New England Patriots traded him to the Los Angeles Rams amid a logjam in their offensive backfield.

Source: Former #Patriots RB Sony Michel is signing with the #Dolphins. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 9, 2022

Michel, 27, was selected in the first round (31st overall) by the Patriots in 2018, helping the team to its most recent Super Bowl title as a rookie. He never topped 1,000 yards rushing in a season with New England, however, and was eventually surpassed by 2019 third-round pick Damien Harris on the depth chart.

Following an injury-riddled 2020 campaign that limited him to only nine games, the Patriots traded Michel to the Los Angeles Rams near the end of training camp last August in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round draft pick and a 2023 fourth-round pick. Michel led the Rams in rushing during the regular season with 845 yards over 17 games, but mustered only 80 yards on 26 carries over four postseason games -- including two carries for two yards in Super Bowl LVI, a 23-20 win for Los Angeles, as Cam Akers returned from a torn Achilles he'd suffered during the offseason in time for the Rams' postseason run.

Michel joins a Miami backfield which features fellow veteran free agent signings Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert, as well as Myles Gaskin, the team's leading rusher a season ago with 612 yards.

Michel struggled to find any rhythm as a pass catcher out of the backfield for the Patriots, with only 26 catches for 258 yards over 38 games, but did manage 21 grabs for 128 yards last season in LA.

Miami fired former Patriots assistant Brian Flores after an 8-9 finish last season, hiring former San Francisco 49ers assistant Mike McDaniel as its new head coach.