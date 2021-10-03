NFL rumors: Seahawks' Tyler Lockett expected to play vs. 49ers

Report: Seahawks star Lockett expected to play vs. 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

At 1-2, the Seattle Seahawks face a must-win situation early in the NFL season Sunday when they travel to Levi's Stadium to face the 49ers (2-1).

Seattle should have its top two wide receivers for the Week 4 clash as Tyler Lockett, who was listed as questionable during the week with a hip injury, is expected to play, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday, citing sources.

Seahawks’ WR Tyler Lockett, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a hip injury, is expected to play, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 3, 2021

Star receiver DK Metcalf also was limited during the week with a sore foot, but Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said they were just giving Metcalf some rest and the Ole Miss product is expected to be a go Sunday.

The Seahawks, however, are expected to be without rookie wide receive Dee Eskridge who still is in concussion protocol and is doubtful.

As for the 49ers, star tight end George Kittle is expected to play despite being listed as questionable on the final injury report, sources told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco.

But the 49ers will be without rookie running back Elijah Mitchell and cornerback Josh Norman.

The 49ers are coming off a brutal 30-28 Week 3 loss to the Green Bay Packers, while the Seahawks have lost back-to-back games to the Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast