NFL Rumors: Seahawks targeting Marquise Goodwin, Russell Wilson wants Antonio Brown
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
NFL Rumors: Seahawks targeting potential upgrades at receiver position originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest
The Seattle Seahawks have done a good job of adding talent around Russell Wilson this offseason.
It started when the team agreed to a trade that sent Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson to Seattle to upgrade Wilson's blocking. Then, the team brought aboard former Los Angeles Rams tight end Gerald Everett on a one-year deal to give the Seahawks some extra upside and potential at that spot.
Now, it looks like they're turning their attention to the receiver position. Tyler Lockett already got a massive extension to stay with the Seahawks, but the team may not be done at wide-out.
According to Bleacher Report, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler confirmed on a recent episode of SportsCenter that the Seahawks are looking for a potential No. 3 receiver in free agency. He also mentioned a player that the team was keeping an eye on, Marquise Goodwin.
I'm told they're looking around for potential No. 3 receiver help behind D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, who just signed a massive extension. One name to watch is Marquise Goodwin. The speedster, he's got that world-class speed. He is now a free agent. I'm told they've at least put a feeler out in that area.
Jeremy Fowler, ESPN
The Seahawks have certainly seen plenty of Goodwin over the years, as he played for the San Francisco 49ers from 2017-2019. He opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID concerns, but the 30-year-old may still have something left in the tank.
Goodwin made six starts in '19 and posted 12 catches for 186 yards and a TD. The former track star has averaged 16.6 yards per catch during his career and would give Russell Wilson a true deep threat to target. With less attention paid to him and more on DK Metcalf and Lockett, Goodwin could have a chance to thrive.
Additionally, Antonio Brown continues to be mentioned in connection to the Seahawks, as Fowler indicated. Nothing is imminent, but the longer Brown remains unsigned, the higher the chances are of Seattle landing him.
Look, we know Wilson loves Antonio Brown. He would like to have him on that team. They haven't made any major moves there yet, but if this goes into the spring and summer and Brown is still unsigned with the Bucs, I could see Seattle swooping in there.
Jeremy Fowler, ESPN
Brown would be a risk because of his major character concerns, but there's no denying that he's a talented player. He posted 483 receiving yards in eight games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year despite signing with the team midway through the season.
Fowler also mentioned that the Seahawks had looked into options such as Sammy Watkins and Willie Snead IV before they signed with the Ravens and Raiders respectively.
While it isn't clear which receiver Seattle will end up with, it is clear that they're looking to make some changes and upgrades at the spot in their lineup.
If they land the right candidate, then their offense will be even more potent than it was last year.