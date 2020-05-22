NFL rumors: Seahawks, former 49ers RB Carlos Hyde agree to contract

Former 49ers running back Carlos Hyde reportedly is returning to the West Coast, but it won't be with the team that drafted him in 2014.

Hyde has agreed to a one-year contract with the Seattle Seahawks, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday, citing a source.

Former Texans' RB Carlos Hyde reached agreement with the Seattle Seahawks, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 22, 2020

Hyde rushed for 1,070 yards and six touchdowns in 2019 with the Houston Texans. The former 49ers second-round pick spent four seasons in San Francisco before departing in free agency before the 2018 season.

The Seahawks were plagued by injuries at the running back position last year, losing three tailbacks to season-ending ailments. Seattle even had to bring Oakland native Marshawn Lynch out of retirement for the team's Week 17 showdown with the 49ers. While he said in recent months that he had been in talks with the Seahawks about returning in 2020, this likely closes the door on the possibility of Beast Mode returning to Seattle.

Hyde potentially could be making his return to Levi's Stadium in Week 17 when Seattle visits the 49ers to close out the year.

