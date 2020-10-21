NFL rumors: Seahawks will push to sign Antonio Brown when eligible

Report: Seahawks pushing to sign AB after Week 8 vs. 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The wild roller coaster that is Antonio Brown could soon be back in the NFL, and he very well could be the 49ers' worst nightmare.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday that the Seattle Seahawks are positioned to make a push in signing the star free-agent receiver. Brown isn't eligible to play until after Week 8 after being suspended in July for multiple violations of the league's personal-conduct policy. Schefter also said the Seahawks aren't alone in their pursuit of Brown.

With Antonio Brown’s suspension eligible to end after week 8, the Seattle Seahawks are now positioned to make a push to sign him, though they’re not alone, league sources tell ESPN. Other teams also are interested. pic.twitter.com/ykn1NJ6LUm — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 21, 2020

This isn't the first time the Seahawks have been connected to the talented but troubled Brown. They reportedly had internal discussions about him throughout the offseason. Quarterback Russell Wilson is friends with Brown and even worked out with him over the offseason.

Now, Brown could join Wilson, the MVP favorite right now, and the rest of the Seahawks' talented offense. But it would have to come after the 49ers' first contest with Seattle this season. The 49ers face the undefeated Seahawks at CenturyLink Field in Week 8.

But the two NFC West rivals will square off in the season finale once again on Jan. 3, 2021.

Brown is one of the most talented receivers the game has ever seen. The 32-year-old averaged 103 receptions, 1,380 yards and just under 10 touchdowns per season with the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2011-18. He's a four-time All-Pro and has been selected to the Pro Bowl seven times. He also is one of the biggest headaches in football history.

Not to go down that Silver and Black hole of hate again, but Brown was such a problem with the Raiders last year after being acquired from the Steelers that he never even suited up in a single game for Jon Gruden's squad. The Raiders released Brown just two days before the 2019 season opener. The all-world talent couldn't even last with the New England Patriots, who signed him two days after his release. Brown ran into more trouble off the field in his short span with the Patriots and played just one game last season.

If Brown is reinstated by the NFL, he would join a dangerous receiver group that already features D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Add that to Wilson and running back Chris Carson, and the Seahawks could be up there with the Kansas City Chiefs as the best offense in the NFL.

Does Brown still have game-changing talent? Likely. Is he worth the risk? No. But that's for Seahawks coach Pete Carroll to decide.

