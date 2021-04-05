NFL Rumors: Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright has been talking to Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seattle Seahawks have seen a couple of talented defenders leave the team this offseason.

Shaquill Griffin signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency while Jarran Reed had a strange exit from the team and was cut. He later would sign with the Kansas City Chiefs.

That said, there's still one key Seahawks defender that hasn't found work yet: Veteran linebacker K.J. Wright. The long-time Seahawk is still on the free-agent market as he looks to find a long-term contract that compensates him as a solid starting linebacker.

And it looks like one team that may consider signing the 31-year-old is the Dallas Cowboys.

According to Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times, Wright has reportedly talked to the Cowboys recently and "the next week could be pivotal" as Wright looks to decide upon his new team.

The interest between Wright and the Cowboys makes sense. Recently, Wright said that the Cowboys were one of his "dream teams" to play for. He noted the presence of former Seahawks defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as a reason for that, as he would already be familiar with the scheme Dallas has in place for 2021.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys could use a third linebacker to pair with Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith on defense. Wright would slot in as a great fit with those two and would add another true three-down linebacker to the mix for a Dallas defense that is looking to improve after a rough 2020 season.

There's still a chance that Wright could return to the Seahawks if his market fails to develop as expected. That said, Wright has maintained that he won't take a hometown discount to stay with the Seahawks, so, if he gets a solid enough offer on the open market, he will probably leave.

If Wright does leave Seattle, that would give more playing time to 2020 first-round draft pick Jordyn Brooks while 2019 third-round pick Cody Barton would also probably emerge as a starter. The young talents have high ceilings, but it will be hard to replace the impact that the veteran Wright made on the team, especially in coverage.

Last year, Wright racked up 86 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 10 pass defenses, two sacks, and an interception for Seattle.