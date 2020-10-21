NFL Rumors: Seahawks among teams interested in signing Antonio Brown

Report: Seahawks set to 'make a push' for Antonio Brown originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Antonio Brown saga isn't over yet.

The Seattle Seahawks are "positioned to make a push" to sign the wide receiver in free agency, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday.

Brown was suspended eight games in July for multiple violations of the NFL's personal-conduct policy, but he's eligible to return after Week 8.

As such, teams apparently are lining up to make a run at the wideout: The Seahawks are "not alone" in their interest in Brown, per Schefter.

The Patriots could use help at wide receiver, but Brown already gave them plenty of headaches during his two-week stint in New England last September. The seven-time Pro Bowler played just one game with the Patriots before they released him in late September amid allegations of sexual and personal misconduct.

The Seahawks are familiar with Patriots cast-offs, having signed Josh Gordon last November after New England waived the talented but troubled wide receiver.

The 32-year-old Brown worked out with Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson earlier this offseason and would add a dynamic offensive threat to the 5-0 Seahawks -- presuming he can stay out of trouble.