NFL rumors: Saquon Barkley expected to have multiple suitors in free agency

The supply of free agent running backs in recent years haven’t met the sparse demand. But free agent running back Saquon Barkley could be an outlier.

The New York Giants declined to franchise tag Barkley, paving the way for him to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career. The 27-year-old running back is expected to have multiple suitors.

Running back-needy teams that place a bigger emphasis on running the football figure to be interested in the dynamic Barkley. Teams such as the Baltimore Ravens, Las Vegas Raiders, Houston Texans, Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Chargers are rumored to have interest in Barkley.

Barkley’s skills as a ball carrier and ability to catch passes out of the backfield make him a good scheme fit for many NFL offenses.

Barkley compiled 1,242 yards from scrimmage and 10 total touchdowns in 2023. He’s produced 5,211 rushing yards, 35 rushing touchdowns, 2,100 receiving yards and 12 touchdown receptions in 74 career regular-season games, all with the Giants. But Barkley has been hampered by injuries throughout his time in New York. He’s missed at least three games in four of the past five seasons.

Saquon Barkley rushed for 962 yards and six touchdowns for the Giants during the 2023 NFL season.

Still, when Barkley is on the field, he’s undoubtedly one of the best running backs in the league.

With the salary cap coming in higher than anticipated at $255.4 million, many teams have better financial flexibility to offer Barkley at or above market value for the running back position.

Here are other rumors I’m hearing ahead of the NFL’s legal tampering period on Monday, March 11, at 12 p.m. ET and the official start of free agency on on Wednesday, March 13, at 4 p.m. ET.

Multiple teams interested in L'Jarius Sneed

As expected, the Kansas City Chiefs officially placed the franchise tag on cornerback L'Jarius Sneed. Sneed still has permission to seek a trade despite the designation. A person with direct knowledge of the situation told USA TODAY Sports that the Minnesota Vikings, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots, Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars have expressed interest in the Chiefs corner. The person told USA TODAY Sports on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.

Both sides have until mid-July to finalize a long-term extension or until the NFL’s trade deadline to part ways via trade.

Sneed is one of the best zone cover corners in the NFL. According to Next Gen Stats, Sneed allowed no touchdowns and a league-low four yards per target while in zone coverage in 2023.

How Chiefs’ franchise-tag decision impacts Chris Jones

Many around the NFL expect Chiefs star defensive lineman Chris Jones to stay in Kansas City. The Chiefs’ decision to franchise tag Sneed indicates that the team is confident they can agree on a long-term extension with Jones.

Christian Wilkins in for a raise

With Justin Madubuike receiving the franchise tag from the Baltimore Ravens and Chris Jones expected to re-sign with the Chiefs, Christian Wilkins is entering free agency as the top interior defensive lineman on the open market. Teams in need of an interior defensive lineman are rumored to offer Wilkins a lucrative contract.

Justin Madubuike, Ravens still negotiating

Speaking of Justin Madubuike, the Ravens are still negotiating a long-term contract with the defensive tackle. The franchise tag is a place holder. If the two sides can’t agree on a long-term deal by mid-July, Madubuike will play the 2024 season under the one-year franchise tag tender.

Madubuike led the NFL with 38 pressures from the 3-technique defensive alignment, per Next Gen Stats.

Rising fast (literally)

Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy is rising up draft boards after running a scouting combine record 4.21 in the 40-yard dash. Worthy impressed many NFL teams and players after breaking the combine’s 40-yard dash record previously held by John Ross.

One more year in Carolina for Brian Burns?

The Carolina Panthers officially franchise tagged edge rusher Brian Burns. The Panthers and Burns are discontinuing long-term contract talks, according to CBS’ Josina Anderson. Burns ranked No. 3 in USA TODAY Sports’ initial top 50 free agent list.

Brandon Staley staying in California

Former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley is headed to San Francisco to be on the 49ers’ coaching staff, a person with knowledge of the situation told USA TODAY Sports. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter. Staley is expected to be the assistant head coach. He’ll help coach a 49ers defense that’s been among the NFL’s best in recent years.

Big name running backs entering free agency

No running back received the franchise tag tender this offseason, which speaks to the state of the position in today’s NFL.

Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs, Tony Pollard and Austin Ekeler are among the starting running backs entering free agency.

