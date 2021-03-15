NFL rumors: Samson Ebukam, 49ers agree to two-year, $12M contract

Report: OLB Ebukam, 49ers agree to two-year, $12M contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers are adding talent to their defense.

NFL Media's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Monday that outside linebacker Samson Ebukam and the 49ers have agreed to a two-year, $12 million contract that can be worth up to $13.5 million with incentives.

The #49ers are signing OLB Samson Ebukam to a two-year deal worth $12 million that can be worth up to $13.5 million with incentives, sources tell me and @RapSheet. 💰 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2021

Ebukam, 25, recorded 31 tackles and 4.5 sacks last season with the Los Angeles Rams. The edge rusher has recorded 14 sacks in his four-year NFL career. He also has 28 QB hits, including seven last season.

In two games against the 49ers last season, Samson recorded three tackles, one QB hit and one pass defensed.

Ebukam had a 56.9 Pro Football Focus grade in 2020.

