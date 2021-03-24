NFL rumors: Salary details of James White's new Patriots contract revealed

Report: Salary details of James White's new Patriots contract revealed originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

James White is coming back to the New England Patriots in NFL free agency, and some of the details on his new contract are beginning to surface.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday that White is getting a one-year deal worth $2.5 million that is fully guaranteed.

It's a pretty team-friendly contract for an important player in the Patriots offense.

White has spent seven years in New England and quickly established himself as one of the league's premier pass-catching running backs. He has tallied 364 receptions for 3,161 yards and 25 touchdowns over the last six seasons, in addition to several clutch performances in the playoffs, most notably Super Bowl LI.

The 29-year-old veteran reportedly had interest from other teams, including Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he ultimately chose to remain with the Patriots.

White's return gives the Patriots a very reliable player in the run game and passing attack. He has not fumbled a single time on 678 career touches.

The Patriots have been very busy in free agency over the last few weeks as they re-tool a roster that led to a disappointing 7-9 record during the 2020 season. White's contract is one of several moves the team has made to bolster its offense, including the signings of tight ends Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry and others.