NFL rumors: Salary details of Cam Newton's new contract with Patriots

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Goss
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Report: Salary details of Cam Newton's new contract with Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Cam Newton is coming back to New England and has the opportunity to make even more money with the Patriots in 2021.

The Patriots are re-signing the veteran quarterback to a one-year contract, The Boston Globe's Jim McBride first reported Friday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported some compensation details of the contract later Friday morning:

It's quite possible this number from Schefter includes incentives and isn't all base salary.

Newton reportedly could have made up to $7.5 million in his one-year deal with the Patriots last year if he hit all the incentives, so this new contract gives him the chance to earn almost double.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer tweeted Friday morning "I'm told this deal is essentially a beefed-up version of last year's incentive-heavy Patriots contract for Cam Newton. Last year's deal was worth up to $7.5 million, with a base value of just $1.05 million, $700K in per-game roster bonuses, and $5.75 million in incentives."

Newton's stats in 2020 with Patriots

The Patriots entered the offseason with more salary cap space than most of the NFL. OverTheCap had the Patriots at about $68.5 million in cap room Friday before the Newton news surfaced.

New England still has to surround Newton and the other quarterbacks with a lot more talent at the skill positions than the team did in the 2020 campaign. Patriots wide receivers failed to make a substantial impact on a consistent basis, and the tight end production was the worst in the league. The Pats ranked 32nd in passing touchdowns and 30th in passing yards. 

Luckily for the Patriots, they have a ton of cap space and nine picks in the 2021 NFL Draft to surround Newton with better depth and talent.

Recommended Stories

  • What’s next for Israel Adesanya?

    Amanda Nunes continued her domination of the women's side of mixed martial arts at UFC 259, making quick work of Megan Anderson in their co-main event bout. Israel Adesanya had hoped to join Nunes as the UFC's latest champ-champ, but failed in his bid to take the light heavyweight title from Jan Blachowicz. He remains the UFC middleweight champion with the loss to Blachowicz being the first of his professional mixed martial arts career. Following UFC 259, company president Dana White addressed what's next for Adesanya. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) TRENDING > Dana White rips 10-8 rounds for Blachowicz vs. Adesanya | UFC 259 Post-Fight

  • Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid can't join 76ers right away after COVID-19 exposure before All-Star Game

    Both Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid were ruled out of the All-Star Game late after being exposed to COVID-19.

  • Chris Bosh, Paul Pierce, coach Bill Russell among Basketball Hall of Fame finalists

    Bosh missed the cut on his loaded first ballot alongside Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett.

  • Bengals’ hotel habits make Jon Kitna’s claim of a drunk receiver in the huddle more plausible

    Former Bengals quarterback Jon Kitna recently said that a teammate in Cincinnati was once “drunk in the huddle” during a game. The team’s hotel habits for home games makes that situation more plausible. Former Bengals receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh previously told Colin Cowherd that the Bengals at one point did not gather the team at a [more]

  • Matt Serra done cornering, ‘hurt’ by Aljamain Sterling’s snub from UFC 259 title fight

    Matt Serra will no longer corner fighters after feeling "a little disrespected" by Aljamain Sterling excluding him from UFC 259.

  • Joel Embiid wants Sixers to build around Tony Bradley with big game

    Joel Embiid wants the Philadelphia 76ers to build around Tony Bradley.

  • Sailing: Team New Zealand storm back to level America's Cup at 2-2

    Team New Zealand rallied superbly to level the America's Cup match at 2-2 on Friday after challenger Luna Rossa took the honours in the early race in light winds off the coast of Auckland. Fast starts again proved decisive on Friday, with Luna Rossa winning the opener by 37 seconds before defender TNZ hit back with a 63-second victory, the most dominant margin of the best-of-13 series so far. "Personally I feel like it’s a bit more of coincidence than an extra strength," TNZ skipper Peter Burling told reporters.

  • Andrew Whitworth on Matt Stafford: Nobody in NFL who doesn’t have a lot of respect for him

    Andrew Whitworth says everyone around the NFL has a lot of respect for Matthew Stafford.

  • Dolphins interested in signing more ex-Patriots in free agency

    When free agency opens next week, expect several of the Patriots’ free agents to hear from the Dolphins. Brian Flores had spent his entire coaching career in New England before becoming head coach of the Dolphins, and the Dolphins have prioritized bringing in players Flores knew from New England, including Kyle Van Noy, Eric Rowe, [more]

  • Cryptic Signs that Russell Wilson is going to be traded to the Chicago Bears

    Are these signs pointing to Russell Wilson heading to Chicago?

  • U.S. men’s soccer roster named for Olympic qualifying (again)

    The U.S. Olympic men's soccer qualifying roster has been named as the program bids for its first Olympic berth since 2008.

  • Steve Stricker wakes up 300 miles away, goes to sleep tied for 12th in Players Championship

    Steve Stricker woke up 300 miles away and will go to sleep tied for 12th at the Players Championship.

  • Rory McIlroy falls foul of The Players Championship curse in first-round Sawgrass horror show

    It is not accurate to say Rory McIlroy was all over the shop. The Northern Irishman was all over the superstore, if not the entire industrial estate. McIlroy went into the first round of The Players seeking “a spark”, but instead experienced a nightmarish jolt that many of his admirers will fear could crush his confidence with The Masters less than a month away. Those with a knowledge of the PGA Tour’s flagship event might look at McIlroy’s 79 - an X-rated classic starring a quadruple bogey with two water balls on his ninth hole - and link it to the curse of Sawgrass. In The Players’ 47-year history, no champion has ever successfully retained the title. And the hex gets spookier still as in the last 18 years no winner has finished in the top 10 the next year. McIlroy is aware of this anomaly, but he acutely acknowledged that his dire performance - complete with an outward-half of a seven-over 43, the joint-worse nine of his 13-year professional career - had nothing to do with myth or hoodoo or spells or invocation. Instead, this was chilling reality. McIlroy is possessed by the dreaded two-way miss - that wretched condition which renders a golfer uncertain of which direction his ball will be heading next - and although a quick lesson from Pete Cowen in the build-up gave him hope of an easy fix, the great Yorkshire coach’s verdict that “it is only a slight flaw” proved as wide of the mark as some of McIlroy’s drives. Jaws hit Florida turf after his opening tee-shot. A wild hook forced McIlroy to hit a provisional and he proceeded to yank that left that as well. McIlroy was fortunate to locate his first atrocity, but still went on to make a double-bogey six. A missed tiddler two holes later transformed his body language from terrifying to horrific and so the video nasty played out on the 478 par-four, grandstand hole which he so nervelessly parred in 2019 to claim his biggest victory since the 2014 USPGA. McIlroy tugged his furious drive into the lake, did the same with a four-iron and eventually three-putted to pen an abominable snowman on his scorecard. There was no wind. There was no excuse. However, there was a reason. “You're trying to figure it out as you’re going along, but you're still not really sure where the shots are coming from,” McIlroy said. “It’s hard, at least, to try to eliminate one side of the course, basically.”

  • Matt Milano sends perfect tweet after re-signing with Bills

    Tweet sent out by Matt Milano after he re-signs with Buffalo Bills.

  • Texans' coach hints at Deshaun Watson trade on Huddle & Flow podcast

    On a recent episode of the podcast Huddle & Flow, Jim Trotter of NFL Media interviews Houston Texans coach David Culley. Based on the conversation, Trotter believes Watson will be traded.

  • Bryson DeChambeau (69) shows restraint, learned his lesson about sharing plans

    Bryson DeChambeau played within himself on Day 1 of The Players and he'll be keeping more to himself as well.

  • Belal Muhammad’s hate for Colby Covington is real: ‘If I ever see that guy in the street, I’m hitting him’

    If defeating Leon Edwards at UFC Fight Night 187 doesn't lead to a title shot, Belal Muhammad says he'll gladly take on Colby Covington instead.

  • ‘We’re out there’: Ron Rivera doesn’t deny report that Washington is aggressively seeking new QB

    Reports show that Washington has been one of the most aggressive teams when looking for a new quarterback, and Ron Rivera all but confirmed.

  • Viktor Hovland avoids penalty stroke at The Players thanks to reporter

    An on-course reporter helped Viktor Hovland avoid a penalty stroke Thursday at The Players Championship.

  • Cowboys believe they “have already taken a major step with Dan Quinn”

    The Doomsday Defense took on a new meaning last season in Dallas as the Cowboys Defense ranked as one of the worst — if not the worst — in team history. The Cowboys allowed a franchise-record 473 points, topping the team-record 436 in 2010. The 6,183 total yards allowed and 2,541 rushing yards allowed both [more]