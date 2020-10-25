NFL rumors: Salary details of Antonio Brown's Buccaneers contract revealed

NFL rumors: Salary details of Antonio Brown's Bucs contract revealed originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Antonio Brown is getting another chance to play pro football.

The free agent wide receiver will soon officially become a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Reports of an agreement on a one-year contract with the Bucs surfaced Friday night.

ESPN's Adam Schefter on Sunday reported the financial details of Brown's contract with Tampa Bay. The 32-year-old veteran can make up to $2.5 million for the rest of the season if bonuses are reached.

Antonio Brown’s one-year deal with Tampa has a max value of $2.5 million, per source. It includes a $750,000 bonus for a Super Bowl win, and three $250,000 bonuses -- one for receptions, one for yards and one for TDs. The remaining $1 million is in base salary and roster bonuses. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 25, 2020

Brown will reunite with quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bruce Arians in Tampa Bay.

The former All-Pro wideout played one game alongside Brady with the New England Patriots last season. Brown has not played since that Week 2 game where the Patriots demolished the Miami Dolphins 43-0 on the road. Arians was the Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator for the first two years of Brown's career in 2010 and 2011.

The Buccaneers offense already was loaded with plenty of elite talent and depth at the skill positions before adding Brown. His arrival gives Brady another top-tier wide receiver to target in the passing game. Brown has been named to the Pro Bowl seven times, along with four first team and one second team All-Pro selections.

Tampa Bay has the fifth-best odds to win Super Bowl LV after adding Brown.

