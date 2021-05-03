NFL rumors: Saints tried to trade above Patriots to draft Mac Jones

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Goss
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

This NFC team reportedly tried to trade above Patriots for Mac Jones originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears were able to trade up to select one of the top five quarterbacks in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, getting their guy in Justin Fields. Other teams were not as fortunate.

At No. 15 overall, the New England Patriots were able to snag Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, giving the franchise a potential long-term option at the sport's most important position. There were plenty of rumors and speculation over whether the Patriots would trade up for a quarterback in Round 1. Luckily for the Pats, Jones slid outside the top 10.

However, there was at least one team that tried to move in front of the Patriots to select Jones, but it was unsuccessful.

NFL Power Rankings 2021: Post-NFL Draft standings for all 32 teams

Former Patriots exec Mike Lombardi, in the latest episode of his podcast titled "GM Shuffle," explained the New Orleans Saints' effort to trade up.

"New Orleans was trying to get into the top 10 to get a cornerback, there's no doubt," Lombardi said. "I think it was (Jaycee) Horn. They tried, but they couldn't get in there, they were too far back to get in the top 10.

"But, and I've had this confirmed to me by two teams, they were trying to get up above New England to get Mac Jones. I don't think there's any doubt about that. Everybody will deny it. I'm just telling you. They couldn't get there. Why? Because Minnesota traded with the Jets (to No. 14) and Minnesota didn't go back as far as New Orleans, and (the Vikings) got a good deal. No. 13 wasn't moving because (Rashawn) Slater was there, and the Chargers weren't going to move. No. 12 wasn't moving because Dallas was going to take (Micah) Parsons. No. 11 became (Justin) Fields. So, there was nowhere for (the Saints) to go. I don't know if the Saints called New England to try to trade for that pick or if they knew New England was going to just take Mac Jones."

It makes sense that the Saints would want a quarterback in the first round. Longtime starter and future Hall of Famer Drew Brees retired after last season, and even though Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill have had their moments of brilliance at the position, neither is a particularly exciting long-term option for New Orleans.

2021 NFL Draft Highlights: Mac Jones

1617026402

The Saints also have a Super Bowl-caliber roster in win-now mode, so the idea of bringing in a quarterback who's NFL-ready like Jones would definitely be appealing.

But, as Lombardi notes, it's not easy to move up that far in the first round when your own pick is at No. 28 overall. Unless the Saints were blowing teams away with massive offers, why would any of those franchises in the top 10 or 15 want to go all the way back to No. 28?

The Saints ultimately remained at No. 28 and selected University of Houston defensive end Payton Turner, who many experts projected as a second-round pick. The selection didn't receive a ton of praise in draft grades articles over the last few days.

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Saints tried to leapfrog Patriots to pick Mac Jones

    Former NFL executive Michael Lombardi reports on the GM Shuffle podcast that the Saints tried to trade ahead of the Patriots for Mac Jones.

  • 49ers think Trey Lance more NFL-ready than Mac Jones, Adam Schefter says

    The Trey Lance vs. Mac Jones debate isn't going away.

  • Patriots QB Mac Jones' Rookie of the Year odds might surprise you

    What are the chances Patriots 2021 first-round pick Mac Jones wins next season's Offensive Rookie of the Year Award? Oddsmakers think the former Alabama quarterback has a chance.

  • Rashad Weaver charged with assault in Pittsburgh

    Edge rusher Rashad Weaver was drafted by the Titans in the fourth round, but the news wasn’t all good for him this weekend. Weaver has been charged with simple assault in Pittsburgh. John McGonigal of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that the criminal complaint was filed last Friday. According to the complaint, police officers found a woman [more]

  • As The Oscars Hit Bottom, Do Something, Anything. Call Bill Maher!

    At least, we know how low the Oscars can go. 10.4 million viewers. Less by 16.8 percent than Day 1 of the NFL draft. Lower by 61.3 percent than Joe Biden’s first speech to Congress, which was lower by 75 percent than Donald Trump’s. This is really low. It works out to 3.1 percent of […]

  • Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods ‘fired up’ about all the new additions

    Browns staffers spoke about Woods' excitement over the team's 2021 draft class

  • Zach Wilson to Jets fans: 'I promise we're gonna be there soon' | 2021 NFL Draft

    In an exclusive 1-on-1 interview with SNY's Jeane Coakley, newly drafted Jets QB Zach Wilson describes what it was like to be drafted by New York, what he told the Jets during his initial phone call with the coaching staff, and how he plans to prove the Jets doubters wrong.

  • What Is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month? And How You Can Celebrate This

    May 1 kicks off 31 days devoted to the invaluable contributions of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI).

  • Giants' Jabrill Peppers trolls Eagles, DeVonta Smith in dumbest way

    The Eagles-Giants rivalry is rekindling its spiciness, and New York safety Jabrill Peppers is getting in on the action. By Adam Hermann

  • Buffett on failed health care venture Haven: 'We were fighting a tapeworm in the American economy. And the tapeworm won'

    At the Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-B, BRK-A) annual shareholder meeting on Saturday, CEO Warren Buffett and his long-time business partner Charlie Munger discussed the failure of Haven, the joint health care venture with JPMorgan (JPM) and Amazon (AMZN).

  • How Social-Justice Education Coddles Young Minds

    A parent, Ndona Muboyayi, recently told Conor Friedersdorf of The Atlantic the following story about her son: “My son has wanted to be a lawyer since he was 11. Then one day he came home and told me, ‘But Mommy, there are these systems put in place that prevent Black people from accomplishing anything.’ That’s what they’re teaching Black kids: that all of this time for the past 400 years, this is what [white people have] done to you and your people. The narrative is, ‘You can’t get ahead.’” Such stories are becoming more prevalent today, with the rise of what are often referred to as “social-justice educators” in the classroom. These teachers are typically concerned with equity in education — how to reckon with the unequal distribution of resources and services to achieve equal educational outcomes across students. Many believe that education is intersectional: “We cannot talk about schools, without addressing race, class, gender, ability, sexuality, and politics, because education is a political act,” wrote Crystal Belle, a teacher-education director at Rutgers University–Newark. Their goal, as Belle put it, is to use “curriculum as a primary mechanism for making the world a more equitable place.” This goal sounds nice. But too often in practice the perspectives of these teachers regarding race, class, gender, ability, sexuality, and politics take precedence in teaching and learning over eliciting and developing the worldviews of their students. Such teachers shield students from practices, ideas, or words that they perceive as harmful, and punish students who inflict harm. Greg Lukianoff and Jonathan Haidt, in their article and subsequent book The Coddling of the American Mind, call this “vindictive protectiveness.” According to Lukianoff and Haidt, vindictive protectiveness creates “a culture in which everyone must think twice before speaking up, lest they face charges of insensitivity, aggression, or worse.” Critical thinking encourages “students to question their own unexamined beliefs, as well as the received wisdom of those around them,” which sometimes leads to discomfort on the way to understanding but ultimately prepares them for civic engagement and professional life. Vindictive protectiveness, on the other hand, prepares young people “poorly for professional life, which often demands intellectual engagement with people and ideas one might find uncongenial or wrong.” The #DisruptTexts movement is one such example of vindictive protectiveness by social-justice educators. #DisruptTexts is a grassroots movement that aims to “challenge the traditional canon in order to create a more inclusive, representative, and equitable language arts curriculum.” The movement advocates for “curriculum and instructional practices that are culturally responsive and antiracist.” In practice, this involves curriculum changes to replace the traditional canon, books such as The Odyssey, with non-traditional books that are believed to better represent the lives of their non-white students, such as Before the Ever After. Or, if the traditional texts are taught, teachers are to do so through a social-justice framework, asking their students questions such as: “How does this text support or challenge issues of representation, fairness, or justice? How does this text perpetuate or subvert dominant power dynamics and ideologies?” These questions impose a particular perspective about the text and leave little room for student interpretation. This approach restricts student understanding of the text to that of their teacher, which is more about indoctrination than teaching. Perhaps elements of the text do make students uncomfortable. However, if this discomfort arises, teachers should aid their students in understanding the context and questioning their discomfort, rather than “disrupting” the text so that they feel no discomfort. By disrupting potential discomfort, educators are perpetuating what Lukianoff and Haidt call the “untruth of fragility: what doesn’t kill you makes you weaker.” Assuming that students will be harmed by a text, then subsequently protecting them from this perceived harm by telling them how to interpret the text, will make them more fragile, less resilient, and less capable of engaging in critical thinking. As Lukianoff and Haidt stressed in their book, humans are antifragile: “They require stressors and challenges in order to learn, adapt, and grow.” If students are not given the opportunity to challenge their own perspectives and assumptions and understand the perspectives and assumptions of others, their thinking will become “rigid, weak, and inefficient.” They will be unable to cope with intellectual challenges that cause discomfort when they leave the protective umbrella of school. And, it turns out, students may be more capable than teachers of discussing difficult ideas. In her book Controversy in the Classroom, Diana Hess, professor of curriculum and instruction at University of Wisconsin–Madison’s School of Education, describes a scenario in which adults become more emotional when discussing controversial topics than high school students. When a high-school teacher gathered parents, community members, and students to discuss whether physician-assisted suicide should be legal, students used more factual evidence to evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of the policy, while the adults used personal experiences to express support or dissent for the policy. Certainly, both adults and children often use emotional reasoning instead of evidence to evaluate and make claims, but like the adults in Hess’s study, teachers come to the classroom with more life experiences than their students, which colors their worldview. Young people are capable of interrogating ideas, even those that may cause some discomfort. They need adults to provide them with the skills to discuss ideas, but they don’t need teachers to police what ideas are up for discussion, nor how they should be understood and discussed. Educators must try to present information and react to students in a way that promotes critical thinking in their students, rather than unnecessarily protecting and imposing views on their students. This can be done by teaching the stages of analytic reading and encouraging students to follow these stages while reading and engaging in dialogue. Analytic reading requires students to understand a written work’s arguments, the terms on which they are made, and whether they are true in whole or part before making any criticism of the book. By following these stages, students will engage in the self-guided process of discovery to either agree or disagree with arguments based on facts and reason, not opinion. This process is better suited to build the resiliency necessary to be intellectually anti-fragile than is disrupting a text to avoid the rigorous task of analyzing and grappling with the big, potentially uncomfortable, ideas that the text presents.

  • Robert Griffin III wants to mentor 49ers' No. 3 pick Trey Lance

    Robert Griffin III wants a similar role he had with the Ravens in San Francisco.

  • John Lynch believes Jed York thought Mac Jones was 49ers' pick

    Even Jed York was kept guessing.

  • 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

    Some side jobs pay so well that you might consider leaving your full-time job to have more time to dedicate to these gigs. Find out which ones are moneymakers.

  • Inside the war room: Why Falcons are planning to win now

    Peter King was in the Falcons' draft room during Day 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft and shares his observations from Atlanta's call to draft Kyle Pitts.

  • UFC Vegas 25 results: Jiri Prochazka knocks out Dominick Reyes to earn title shot

    The UFC Vegas 25 results were littered with decision after decision, but the fight card finished strong with two blistering finishes in the main and co-main events. Jiri Prochazka knocks out Dominick Reyes to earn title shot Dominick Reyes rocked Jiri Prochazka and the Czech fighter returned the favor, all inside of the first two minutes of the UFC Vegas 25 main event. Reyes recovered and took Prochazka to the canvas. It didn't take Prochazka long to return the fight to the feet, where he unloaded on Reyes, hurting the former title contender. Reyes wasn't done, though, landing several combinations in the final moments of the round. Prochazka ate the shots and kept combing forward, bloodying Reyes's nose. The American answered with several more punches, but Prochazka seemed to take the shots better than Reyes and again answered with a blistering combination that shook Reyes before the round ended. Reyes started round two strong, unleashing with punch combinations and kicking Prochazka to the canvas. But the Czech kept pressing forward, showing little effect from the shots, as he kept throwing punches and kicks of his own. Reyes rocked him and Prochazka changed levels, looking for a takedown, instead getting caught in a guillotine choke. Reyes fell to his back, but couldn't finish the choke. Prochazka escaped and got up, Reyes dropped him with an upkick. Somehow surviving the brutal upkick, Prochazka again returned the fight to the feet. A few moments later, Prochazka backed Reyes up to the fence, unleashing a right elbow followed by a left spinning back elbow that dropped Reyes face down on the canvas. A former Rizin FF light heavyweight champion and just two fights into his UFC tenure, Prochazka is now expected to get a shot at the winner of the UFC light heavyweight championship bout between Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira, which is scheduled for Sept. 4 at UFC 266. Faced with the fact that UFC president Dana White said he would get the title shot, Prochazka said simply, "Oh, okay. Yeah, I'm ready. Let's do that." "Before the UFC, all my fights were just teaching me and my team to get better and better to step into the UFC and take a title." UFC Vegas 25 results: Jiri Prochazka knocks out Dominick Reyes with spinning elbow Giga Chikadze finishes Cub Swanson with the Giga Kick The UFC Vegas 25 co-main event started with a lot of promise, but ended quickly with a brutal kick to the liver. Giga Chikadze and Cub Swanson exchanged several hard punches in the opening moments of the bout. Just as the fight started to flow, Chikadze unleashed his patented liver kick (aka the Giga Kick). The effects were immediately written across Swanson's tormented face as he fell to his knees. Chikadze hesitated, briefly thinking the referee might stop the fight. When the referee waited, Chikadze swarmed Swanson and landed a few punches that forced an end to the bout at 1:03 of round one. "I had to tell all of the guys in the Top 15 that I'm here. If you didn't know my name, now you know," Chikadze said after the fight. "I had to bring the fire." After the victory, Chikadze respectfully called out former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway. "Max Holloway, it would be an honor to fight you because you are one of the best and I really want to fight you." UFC Vegas 25 results: Giga Chikadze stops Cub Swanson in co-main event https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1388703295942823936 Ion Cutelaba and Dustin Jacoby ends in disappointing split draw Ion Cutelaba put his fight with Dustin Jacoby at risk at Friday's weigh-in, grabbing Jacoby around the neck during their face-off. Luckily there wasn't a repeat of the Jeremy Stephens vs. Drakkar Klose cancellation and the Cutelabla vs. Jacoby bout took place as planned. It was a toe-to-toe battle, but the end result left something to be desired. Jacoby started strong, looking much sharper on the feet, but Cutelaba eventually took him down. Jacoby got back to his feet fairly quickly every time, but Cutelaba took him down repeatedly throughout the round, landing punches or elbows after nearly every takedown. Cutelaba went back to the takedown in round two. It worked well for the first couple minutes, but Jacoby began stuffing them and keeping Cutelaba at bay with his jab and occasionally landing with his uppercut and right cross. Jacoby staggered Cutelaba with a right hand in the waning seconds of round two, but couldn't put him down. Jacoby started the final round with a hard kick to the body. Cutelaba kept swinging, but looked like he'd lost a step or two since the first round. Not as worried about the takedown as he was in round one, Jacoby was swinging with more power punches in the final frame. Cutelaba dug deep and kept firing back. Jacoby just missed with a huge flying knee and then went for a takedown of his own. Cutelaba stuffed it. Jacoby got the takedown on his next attempt, but it came with about 10 seconds left in the fight. When the scorecards were read, one judge saw it in favor of Jacoby, another in favor of Cutelaba, and the final judge ruled it a draw for an overall result of a split draw. UFC Vegas 25 results: Ion Cutelaba vs Dustin Jacoby ruled a split draw (Photos courtesy of UFC) Manager says Kamaru Usman wants Michael Chiesa next at UFC 263 UFC Vegas 25 Live Results UFC Vegas 25 Main Card Main Event: Jiri Prochazka def Dominick Reyes by KO (elbows) at 4:29, R2Co-main Event: Giga Chikadze vs Cub Swanson by TKO (body kick and punches) at 1:03, R1Ion Cutelaba vs Dustin Jacoby ruled a split draw (29-28, 28-29, 28-28)Sean Strickland def Krzysztof Jotko by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)Merab Dvalishvili def Cody Stamann by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) UFC Vegas 25 Prelims Luana Pinheiro def Randa Markos by disqualification (illegal upkick) at 4:16, R1TJ Brown def Kai Kamaka III by split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)Luana Carolina def Poliana Botelho by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)Loma Lookboonmee def Sam Hughes by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Andreas Michailidis def KB Bhullar by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)Filipe Colares def Luke Sanders by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-38, 29-28)

  • UFC releases Diego Sanchez as Dana White blasts his ‘bats*** nuts' coach Joshua Fabia

    The ignominious release ends Sanchez’s legendary UFC career. Sanchez is 30-13 in MMA and 19-13 in the UFC.

  • NASCAR betting: Bad beats in Buschy McBusch Race 400 crush Sunday dreams

    Heading into the restart with three laps to go, I had a real chance to go a perfect 5-0 in matchup bets I placed on Sunday‘s Buschy McBusch Race 400. But things went south immediately upon the drop of the final green flag at Kansas Speedway, as neither the betting gods nor race luck seemed […]

  • MLB roundup: Nick Pivetta outduels Jacob deGrom in 1-0 Red Sox win

    Nick Pivetta outdueled a history-seeking Jacob deGrom on Wednesday night, when the Boston right-hander tossed five scoreless innings, combined with three relievers on a two-hitter and earned the win as the visiting Red Sox edged the New York Mets 1-0. Christian Vazquez had an RBI double in the second inning for the Red Sox, who swept the two-game interleague series. deGrom (2-2), seeking to become the first pitcher to ever strike out at least 14 batters in four straight starts, took a familiar hard-luck defeat after allowing the one run on three hits and one walk while striking out nine over six innings.

  • Kyle Shanahan explains the 49ers’ pick of Trey Lance to Peter King

    Peter King caught up with 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan to learn how the team settled on picking Trey Lance at No. 3.