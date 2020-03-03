The good news: The New England Patriots got great value out of Jamie Collins in 2019.

The bad news: They may not be able to do the same in 2020.

The 30-year-old linebacker will enter free agency on March 18, and the potential suitors already are lining up: The New Orleans Saints are expected to have interest in Collins, The Athletic's Stephen Holder reported Monday.

New Orleans, Holder writes, has a history of signing linebackers in free agency and could free up around $8 million in cap space if it releases Kiko Alonso.

That move would allow the Saints to pay up for Collins, who made just over $1 million last season but should command a raise after posting career highs in sacks (seven), interceptions (three) and passes defensed (seven) on an elite Patriots defense.

New England reportedly has been in contact with Collins ahead of free agency, but Bill Belichick has a lengthy free-agent to-do list, beginning with quarterback Tom Brady.

If Collins' market continues to expand, the Patriots again could be priced out on the outside linebacker.

NFL Rumors: Saints expected to pursue Jamie Collins in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston