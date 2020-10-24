NFL Rumors: Saints 'could be willing' to trade WR Michael Thomas

Report: Saints 'could be willing' to trade WR Michael Thomas originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Michael Thomas is undoubtedly one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. In 2019, the New Orleans Saints star set the single-season record for receptions and was named the league's Offensive Player of the Year.

The 2020 campaign hasn't gone as smoothly for Thomas. The 27-year-old's lone appearance this season came in Week 1 when he suffered a high ankle sprain. Since then, Thomas has been benched for fighting a teammate during practice and suffered a hamstring injury that will sideline him again for Week 7.

As issues continue to mount for Thomas, could the Saints actually look to trade their superstar receiver before the trade deadline? Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk believes it's possible.

"Some in league circles believe that the Saints could be willing to move him, and/or that Thomas could be interested in moving," Florio wrote Saturday.

Speculation about a potential Thomas trade should absolutely appeal to New England Patriots fans given the state of the team's wide receiving corps. However, Saints head coach Sean Payton quickly refuted the rumors on Twitter.

Sean Payton’s reply to Mike Thomas speculation pic.twitter.com/kZ5i2buxOf — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) October 24, 2020

So much for that excitement.

While the Saints may not be be open to dealing Thomas after all, there still are a few intriguing options for the Patriots if they're looking to add a wideout. The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 3.