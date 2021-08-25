NFL rumors: Saints, Colts tried to claim new Patriots TE Kahale Warring on waivers

Report: These two teams tried to claim new Pats TE Kahale Warring on waivers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots added some tight end depth Tuesday by claiming Kahale Warring off waivers.

They weren't the only team that tried to claim Warring, though.

ESPN's Field Yates reported both the Indianapolis Colts and New Orleans Saints attempted to claim the 2019 third-round pick off waivers.

New England had highest priority and acquired the 2019 third-rounder. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 25, 2021

Ironically, the Patriots will play both the Saints (Week 3 at home) and Colts (Week 15 on the road) during the 2021 NFL regular season.

Warring played seven games for the Houston Texans last season. He tallied three receptions for 35 yards and zero touchdowns.

His addition to the roster bolsters the depth of the Patriots' tight end group, which has seen injuries to free agent additions Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith over the last couple weeks.