NFL Rumors: Ryan Bates signs offer sheet with Bears after Patriots visit

Report: Patriots losing out on free-agent OL who visited team originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Several players have visited the New England Patriots in NFL free agency this offseason. But not many are actually joining the team.

Buffalo Bills offensive guard Ryan Bates intends to sign an offer sheet from the Chicago Bears, The Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs reported Thursday. Bates is a restricted free agent, so the Bills will have five days to match Chicago's offer sheet and keep him in Buffalo. If they don't, Bates will land with the Bears.

Either way, the 25-year-old isn't headed to New England, which hosted Bates for a free-agent visit last week.

Bates has started just four games for the Bills over three NFL seasons, but all four of those starts came in 2021, when he flashed promising upside on an elite Buffalo offense.

The Patriots need help on the interior offensive line after the departures of guards Shaq Mason (traded to Tampa Bay) and Ted Karras (signed with Cincinnati). Mike Onwenu and James Ferentz are New England's projected starters at the guard spots right now, and Ferentz appeared in just three games last season.

The Patriots also saw running back Leonard Fournette re-sign with the Buccaneers after visiting Foxboro, although they did reunite with cornerback Malcolm Butler on Wednesday after his tryout in New England.

Bill Belichick's team still has some options on the free-agent and trade markets and also can build through the 2022 NFL Draft, but the longer they wait, the more options will go off the board.