NFL Rumors: Ryan Allen joining ex-Patriots teammate Stephen Gostkowski on Titans

Report: Ryan Allen reuniting with Gostkowski on Titans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Where better for two former New England Patriots to join forces than Foxboro South?

The Tennessee Titans are signing free-agent punter Ryan Allen to reunite him with kicker Stephen Gostkowski, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday.

Allen was Gostkowski's holder on field goals for six seasons in New England from 2013 to 2018, so this is a logical move for the Titans, who are led by a pair of Patriots alumni in general manager Jon Robinson and head coach Mike Vrabel.

Allen won three Super Bowls with the Patriots but lost a training camp battle to rookie Jake Bailey before the 2019 season. He latched on with the Falcons last season and averaged a career low in yards per punt (41.9) but landed 50 percent of his punts inside the 20-yard line.

Gostkowski is having an up-and-down debut season with Tennessee and has made just 58.8 percent of his field goals (10-for-17) despite going 6-for-6 in Week 3.

The veteran kicker earned Pro Bowl nods in each of Allen's first three seasons as the Patriots' holder, though, so perhaps his old pal can help him find some consistency.