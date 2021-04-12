NFL Rumors: Russell Wilson, Pete Carroll reportedly reached out to Giovani Bernard originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Shortly after his release from the Cincinnati Bengals, Giovani Bernard found a home with an NFC contender. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers agreed to a contract with Bernard and he will serve as a key pass-catcher out of the backfield for Tom Brady.

But the Bucs weren't the only team that tried to get him. The Seattle Seahawks apparently put forth some serious effort to bring Bernard into the fold.

According to ESPN's Jenna Laine, a source told her that the Seahawks "recruited" Bernard, and included among those efforts were pitches from Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson.

This will strike many as odd considering that the Seahawks already have a lot invested in their running back room. They re-signed Chris Carson this offseason, have former first-round pick Rashaad Penny under contract for another year, and also have recent draft picks Travis Homer, DeeJay Dallas, and Alex Collins on the depth chart.

Bernard certainly would've provided a different skill set than most of those players. He has averaged 48 catches, 399 receiving yards, and two receiving TDs per 16 games played during his career. He's probably the best receiver of the bunch and would be more proven than any non-Carson player on the roster.

Even if the Seahawks believe in Homer or Dallas as being the top pass-catching RB of the future, adding Bernard to serve in that role as they continue to develop could be seen as sensible.

Or maybe Wilson just wanted him. A lot of this offseason has been about adding better blocking and weapons around Wilson, and his call clearly means that he liked the prospect of adding Bernard.

Whatever the reason, it's moot now because Bernard signed with the Bucs. But it will be worth watching the Seahawks on the RB market. Perhaps if there's another pass-catcher that they feel compliments Carson well, they could sign a back.

Either way, it sure doesn't seem like Seattle is done building up their offense.