NFL Rumors: Ron Rivera considering bringing Cam Newton to the NFC East

Between the Eagles' Jalen Hurts pick, the Cowboys' dragging contract talks with Dak Prescott, and the two young first-round picks in Daniel Jones and Dwayne Haskins, the NFC East is already a hotbed of quarterback intrigue.

Now, what if you added Cam Newton to that mix?

According to first-year Washington head coach Ron Rivera, it's not out of the question.

Rivera, who of course coached Newton to an MVP and a Super Bowl appearance during their shared time in Carolina, appeared on NFL Network's Good Morning Football this week to talk about his upcoming first season in Washington.

While the discussion started with No. 2 overall pick Chase Young, it quickly migrated to talking about quarterbacks, and Nate Burleson asked Rivera, point blank, if he was thinking about bringing Newton into a quarterback room which already has Haskins, Kyle Allen, and a giant question mark in Alex Smith.

Rivera was pretty darn honest:

You know, the thing about Cam is, it's the situation. We're in a situation where we've got two really young quarterbacks. One that's been with us, been in the system, understands how we want things done. And the other's a guy that was taken last year in the first round, and shows some promise. You go back and break Dwayne down, you see a lot of positive things. I think with Cam - and I have thought about it, it's something that's run through my mind - and it's about the situation and circumstances. I'm not sure if I would do it, I'm not sure if I wouldn't do it. It just depends, again, on circumstances.

Adding Newton to the NFC East QB pool would be fascinating, especially because you have to imagine he'd beat out Haskins and Allen in any legitimate quarterback competition.

Newton, who turns 31 this month, played in just two games during his injury-plagued 2019, but his 2018 campaign was pretty solid. He set a career mark in completion percentage (67.9), threw 24 touchdowns to 13 interceptions, and averaged 7.2 yards per attempt, and also ran for 488 yards and four touchdowns.

All this, while playing on a middling Panthers team. Writing him off completely would probably be unwise.

Does Newton suddenly make Washington a sneaky team to watch in the NFC East, and the conference at large?

Eh. The weapons around him wouldn't be awful - Terry McLaurin had a good rookie year, Jeremy Sprinkle showed promise in 2019, and Adrian Peterson refuses to age - but they're not exactly world-beaters.

Washington would, however, be a far more interesting team, and if their defense could gel around Young the way the Chargers and 49ers defenses did around their respective Bosa brothers in the past couple years, Washington might be fighting for the second Wild Card in the final weeks of the season.

Which is a scenario the Eagles would like to avoid.

