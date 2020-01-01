NFL rumors: Robert Saleh only 49ers coach interviewing with Browns on weekend

Robert Saleh will have a busy weekend. The 49ers' defensive coordinator will have to watch both NFC Wild-Card Games to see who the 49ers will face next week, and he'll be talking with another team.

That team? The Cleveland Browns.

Saleh will interview with the Browns regarding their head-coaching vacancy this weekend in Santa Clara. But he reportedly is the only 49ers coach lined up to interview with Cleveland this weekend.

While San Francisco's offensive coordinators Mike LaFleur and Mike McDaniel have been linked to the Browns, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that neither one has an interview set up quite yet.

The #Browns will head to Santa Clara this weekend and interview #49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, source said. He's the only SF assistant coach on their docket for an interview at this point. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 1, 2020

NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco describes LaFleur and Daniel's situations as "wait-and-see modes."

It is my understanding that as of last night, #49ers offensive assistants Mike LaFleur and Mike McDaniel were in wait-and-see modes and did not know exactly where things stood, as far as the reported Browns' interest. https://t.co/P88K0GqeqM — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) January 1, 2020

The Browns are the only team as of Monday afternoon to request permission to speak with Saleh for a head-coaching position.

"It's actually perfect situation for Saleh, just as it was for me because I was fortunate to have the bye week, also," Shanahan said on a conference call with Bay Area reporters.

Saleh is in his third seasons as the 49ers' defensive coordinator and has turned the unit into one of the most feared in the league this season.

