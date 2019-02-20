NFL rumors: Rob Gronkowski told teammates after Super Bowl LIII he wanted another ring originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski still hasn't announced if he will retire or return for a 10th NFL season, but could he be leaning toward coming back?

Gronkowski's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said Tuesday on ESPN show "NFL Live" that the Patriots star's decision on his future could come within the next few weeks. NFL Media's Mike Giardi provided another tidbit of information on Gronkowski's future with a tweet Tuesday.

Gronkowski told multiple teammates/associates that he wanted to win another ring in the first few days following the Super Bowl. fwiw. Emotion talking? #Patriots https://t.co/ty3Lkt89ub — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) February 19, 2019

It's certainly possible the emotions of winning another Super Bowl led to Gronkowski making these comments to teammates. If true, who could blame him?

Gronk endured a difficult 2018 campaign, one that included a dip in performance, inconsistency and three missed games due to injuries. The 29-year-old star did play better in the playoffs, however, and he made one of the most important plays of New England's Super Bowl LIII victory against the Los Angeles Rams.

If the Patriots want Gronkowski back, it would make sense for him to return for another season if he feels he can withstand the physical toll of 16-plus games (including the playoffs). The Patriots, barring major injuries to key players, figure to be among the top contenders for the Super Bowl again next season. A healthy Gronk would give New England a strong chance to become the first team since the Buffalo Bills in the 1990s to reach the Super Bowl four years in a row.

