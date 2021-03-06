NFL rumors: Richie Incognito to be released by Raiders due to salary

Report: Raiders to release Incognito; could bring him back originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Raiders' offensive line could look very different when the 2021 NFL season begins.

Las Vegas will release guard Richie Incognito, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Friday, citing sources.

The #Raiders will be releasing Richie Incognito because of their salary cap. He is 100% healthy and looks forward to continuing his career there or elsewhere, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 5, 2021

Rapoport also reported that while the Raiders are cutting Incognito for salary purposes, they could still bring him back, likely on a reduced contract.

Incognito signed with the Raiders in 2019 when the team was located in Oakland. He played 12 games that season. He then signed a two-year, $14 million contract for the 2020 and 2021 seasons, with $6.35 million guaranteed. But in the team's first year in Las Vegas, he only played in two games.

According to OverTheCap.com, Incognito's cap number for the 2021 season was scheduled to be $5.475 million.

The 38-year-old Incognito isn't the only Raiders' offensive lineman on the move. NFL Insider Josina Anderson reported Wednesday, citing sources, that Las Vegas is cutting fellow guard Gabe Jackson and Rapoport reported that the team could look to trade tackle Trent Brown.

Per OverTheCap.com, the Raiders have just under $4 million in salary cap space, so shedding the contracts of some veterans looks to be the first order of business for general manager Mike Mayock before the new league year begins on March 17.