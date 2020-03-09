NFL rumors: Richard Sherman won't run for NFLPA president amid CBA talks

Richard Sherman reportedly won't be the NFLPA's next president.

The 49ers cornerback opted not to run to replace current president Eric Winston ahead of Tuesday's election, ESPN's Josina Anderson reported Monday, citing a source (H/T 49ers Web Zone).

I'm told #49ers CB Richard Sherman has elected not to be a candidate for the new NFLPA president, per source. — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 9, 2020

Winston negotiated the proposed collective bargaining agreement that the players association is voting on through Saturday at 11:59 p.m. ET. The NFLPA extended the deadline Monday following a vote by its board of player representatives.

Sherman, who is eligible to remain on the NFLPA's executive committee, has been highly critical of the CBA proposal, which reportedly would give the NFL the option to expand the regular season to 17 games. The nine-year veteran has repeatedly stated his opposition to the deal on social media, tweeting that the NFL was fear-mongering following reports that the owners hoped the players rejected the deal in order to negotiate an 18-game season.

The CBA needs a simple majority from players in order to be enacted. If approved, it would last through the 2030 season.

The current CBA has a year remaining, and the proposal failing to pass would mean the 2020 season is played under the terms of the deal approved in 2011.

