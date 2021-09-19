NFL rumors: Richard Sherman receiving interest from 49ers, others

Report: 49ers, other teams are calling Sherman right now originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Free-agent Richard Sherman reportedly is receiving interest from multiple teams right now, including the 49ers.

NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported Sunday morning that Sherman has been fielding calls recently from the 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and his first team -- the Seattle Seahawks.

The 49ers have been in contact with Sherman since his contract concluded in March. They also now have more of a pressing need with Jason Verrett out for the season, and Emmanuel Moseley missing his second straight week to his own knee injury.

“We’ve discussed it and I’ve talked to Sherm about it, too,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said following San Francisco's Week 1 win. “Sherm’s always a possibility.”

Tampa Bay has a need for Sherman with starter Sean Murphy-Bunting out indefinitely to a dislocated elbow, and the Seahawks long have been open about Sherman possibly returning to where he started his career.

Sherman, 33, spent his last three seasons with the 49ers. But the three-time All-Pro played just five games last season while dealing with a calf injury. He had a tumultuous offseason, that included an arrest in the Seattle area. Sherman was arrested on five misdemeanor charges, including driving under the influence and second-degree criminal trespass.

The NFL has not taken any disciplinary action against Sherman. He likely would be available to play right away as the league usually doesn't hand down penalties until the legal process is complete.

Pelissero reports that Sherman has lost 15 pounds, is down to his Seattle playing weight of 195 pounds and has been going to therapy since his arrest in July.

