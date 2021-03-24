NFL rumors: Richard Sherman 'open' to Seahawks reunion in free agency

Report: Sherman 'open' to Seahawks reunion in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Could Richard Sherman really be a 49ers nemesis once again after spending three seasons in Santa Clara?

NFL Media's Tom Peliserro reported Wednesday that Sherman is "open" to a reunion with the Seattle Seahawks in free agency.

"Richard Sherman is open to returning to Seattle," Peliserro said on the NFL Network's "Good Morning Football." "I believe the Seahawks also would be open to having Sherman back. This is not like Earl Thomas where it was really acrimonious at the end. These are two sides where it just came time [to move on]. ... The issue is going to be the money."

On a scale of 1 to 10 "Watts", how crazy would it be if....



Richard Sherman returned to Seattle?@TomPelissero: 5 pic.twitter.com/uAKXU7ccSr — GMFB (@gmfb) March 24, 2021

Sherman, who will turn 33 years old at the end of March, famously was a star of the Seahawks' "Legion of Boom" defense that gave the 49ers fits for years. In seven seasons with the Seahawks, he made the Pro Bowl four times and was named First-Team All-Pro three times.

The veteran cornerback then changed sides of the rivalry, signing a three-year contract with the 49ers in March 2018. Sherman looked like his former star self in 2019, making his fifth Pro Bowl, but injuries held him to only five games last season.

Sherman told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco in December that he likely wouldn't return to the 49ers because of salary-cap constraints. The 49ers have since brought back cornerbacks Jason Verrett and Emmanuel Moseley, along with nickelback K'Waun Williams, making Sherman's return to San Francisco even less likely.

Back in early February, Sherman told ESPN's Stephen A. Smith he wants to play two more years before retiring from the NFL. Will those final two years be in Seattle where he started his career and turned into a star? It certainly would be a storybook ending.

