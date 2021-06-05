NFL rumors: Richard Sherman could wait until training camp to sign

Report: Sherman could wait until camp to sign with contender originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

As teams go through OTAs, a few notable veterans remain on the free-agent market with Richard Sherman being chief among them.

At this point, it might be a while until Sherman settles on a home for the 2021 season, as SNY's Ralph Vacchiano reported Thursday that many expect the veteran corner to possibly wait until training camp to sign with a contender.

"Most of the offseason speculation has surrounded veteran Richard Sherman, who loves Saleh," Vacchiano writes. "But at this stage of his career, many around the NFL believe Sherman is much more likely to wait out training camp and hope to sign on to a contender."

Sherman, 33, Sherman, completed a three-year contract with the 49ers that paid him nearly $31 million. He played at an elite level in 2019, but he missed 11 games in 2020 due to a calf condition.

Sherman and the 49ers reportedly were engaged in "preliminary talks" for him to return, but nothing has materialized yet. With Emmanuel Moseley and Jason Verrett in the fold, the 49ers figure to have their starting cornerback spots locked down.

Many expect the New York Jets and new head coach Robert Saleh to be an option, but Sherman told NBC Sports Bay Area's Jennifer Lee Chan that landing with a team that can make a deep playoff run is the "highest" criteria on his list. That would appear to rule out the Jets who are entering Year 1 of another rebuild.

Sherman will continue to be patient and wait for an opportunity with a team that has a realistic title chance. That still could be the 49ers, but it looks like it will be a while until Sherman decides where he will play next season.

