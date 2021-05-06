NFL rumors: Richard Sherman, 49ers engaged in contract discussions

Report: Sherman, 49ers 'engaged in preliminary discussions' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Maybe Richard Sherman's time with the 49ers isn't over after all.

The Sacramento Bee's Chris Biderman reported Thursday, citing a source, that the free-agent cornerback and the 49ers have "engaged in preliminary discussions about a possible return."

While Sherman and the 49ers are talking, Biderman's source also said the veteran cornerback has had conversations with the Seattle Seahawks, the team he was drafted by and played his first seven seasons with.

Before the end of the 2020 NFL season, Sherman told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco that a reunion with the 49ers wasn't looking likely because San Francisco had salary cap constraints that he believed would make it hard for them to re-sign him.

But with the majority of NFL free agency over and the 2021 NFL Draft complete, Sherman still hasn't found a team to play with.

So it's possible his asking price has dropped, allowing the 49ers to bring him back.

On Day 2 of the 2021 draft, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said the team wouldn't rule out bringing Sherman back to the team.

Sherman made an appearance on ESPN's "First Take" on Wednesday and addressed a possible return to the 49ers.

"There's always a chance it could end up working back in the Bay, that I head back that way," Sherman said Wednesday "That's another place I'm really comfortable going. Obviously know the staff, know the team well. Just spent time there and would be ecstatic if something happened there."

Earlier on Thursday, 49ers safety Jimmie Ward posted a cryptic photo to his Instagram account that might hint at Sherman returning to the team.

With Sherman, 33, acting as his own agent, it's possible he will break the news himself whenever he decides to sign.

His play on the field and veteran leadership were valuable to the 49ers over the last three seasons, so it would be a wise move for the two sides to work something out over the next few weeks.

