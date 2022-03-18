NFL rumors: Ray-Ray McCloud, 49ers agree to two-year contract in free agency

Report: 49ers agree to sign return specialist McCloud originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers reportedly addressed a glaring need on special teams Thursday.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, citing sources, reported the 49ers will sign wide receiver and return specialist Ray-Ray McCloud to a two-year deal worth up to $10.4 million.

The #49ers are signing former #Steelers WR/RS Ray-Ray McCloud to a two-year deal worth up to $10.4 million, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 18, 2022

McCloud, entering his fifth NFL season in 2022, spent last year with the Pittsburgh Steelers and led the league in punt returns (38) and punt return yards (367), an average of 9.7 per attempt. He also took 35 kickoffs back for 776 yards (22.2 average).

McCloud, who stands 5-foot-9 and weighs 190 pounds, also played a small role for the Steelers' offense last season and hauled in a career-high 39 receptions for 277 yards.

In 2021, the 49ers relied on second-year receiver Brandon Aiyuk to take the bulk of the punt returning duties, and he registered 7.2 yards per attempt on 29 tries.

As a team, the 49ers ranked 28th in the NFL with an average of 18.9 yards per kickoff return, a duty held by Trenton Cannon for the first half of the season until he was relieved by Jamycal Hasty. Deebo Samuel returned four kickoffs during the playoffs, but with his massive, versatile role in the 49ers' offense, he's not a player San Francisco wants to trot out on special teams moving forward.

It appears McCloud will likely be San Francisco's answer at both return positions in 2022.

