NFL rumors: Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins to make return from injury vs. Patriots

The Baltimore Ravens offense will get a major boost for Sunday's Week 3 road game against the New England Patriots with the likely return of running back J.K. Dobbins.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Dobbins is expected to play.

Dobbins tore his ACL in the 2021 preseason and missed the entire regular season, plus the first two games of the current campaign.

His return comes at the perfect time for Baltimore. Ravens running backs are averaging just 2.5 yards per carry through two games. The rushing attack has been led by quarterback Lamar Jackson and his team-leading 136 yards on the ground (9.1 per attempt), plus a 79-yard touchdown run in a Week 2 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Dobbins was a second-round draft pick by the Ravens in 2020 and tallied 805 rushing yards with nine touchdowns as a rookie. His last game was the Ravens' playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills in the 2020 AFC Divisional Round.

In addition to Dobbins, Rapoport also reports the Ravens are expected to have veteran cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey (groin) and Marcus Peters (knee) in the lineup Sunday versus the Patriots.

Kickoff from Gillette Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.