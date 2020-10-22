NFL rumors: Ravens acquire former Eagles target Yannick Ngakoue from Vikings

Wentz is definitely thankful this didn't happen last week originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

It's no secret that the Ravens beat up on Carson Wentz in Baltimore's Week 6 win over the Eagles. Wentz was subjected to a career-high 16 quarterback hits in the loss, including six sacks, as Baltimore's high-powered defense torched the Birds' banged-up offensive line.

But that apparently wasn't enough for the Ravens, who on Thursday traded for former Eagles trade target Yannick Ngakoue.

Yes, the same Ngakoue who was traded to the Vikings less two months ago.

Here's the deal, per ESPN's Adam Schefter:

Vikings and Ravens finalizing a trade to send DE Yannick Ngakoue to Baltimore for a 2021 third-round pick and a 2022 conditional fifth-round pick, sources tell ESPN.



Vikings initially sent 2021 second-round pick and 2022 conditional fifth-round pick to Jags. Now get most back. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 22, 2020

This move feels like a clear white flag from Minnesota. At 1-5, the NFC North is basically out of reach already, and their team somehow has more holes and question marks than the Eagles. It might be time for a rebuild.

The Ravens, meanwhile, add Ngakoue, who has 5.0 sacks and seven QB hits in six games, to a front seven that already includes Calais Campbell, Derek Wolfe, Brandon Williams, and Matthew Judon.

Thank goodness the Eagles got their Ravens matchup out of the way before this deal, and now they don't have to face Baltimore until 2024. They may have lost, but at least Carson Wentz emerged in (relatively) good shape.

Wentz and the Eagles play the Giants on Thursday night.