NFL rumors: Rams putting Todd Gurley, Brandin Cooks in trade talks

As one of the 49ers' NFC West rivals gets better, another one looks to be eyeing a reset.

The Los Angeles Rams put all their eggs in one basket, shelling out massive contracts to quarterback Jared Goff, running back Todd Gurley, defensive tackle Aaron Donald and wide receiver Brandin Cooks in the hopes they could win now. But championship windows often close quickly and it appears the Rams now will look to alter course, starting with Gurley.

The 25-year-old has dealt with knee issues over the past few seasons and now the Rams are engaged in trade talks to send him off, ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio reported Thursday, citing sources.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Trading Gurley will be tricky for the Rams. They already have given him $34.5 million guaranteed for two seasons and he has another $10.5 million in roster bonuses due soon. If the Rams trade or cut him they will be hit with a $12.6 million cap penalty. If he stays on the roster he will have a $17.25 million cap charge for 2020.

In order to trade him, the Rams likely will have to send some draft pick compensation to the team taking on Gurley as well as eat some of his money.

Further complicating matters is the coronavirus outbreak which means no team will be able to have their own doctor check out Gurley while travel is restricted.

Gurley reportedly isn't the only player whose contract the Rams are looking to get out from under.

The Rams also are making Cooks available in trade talks, The Athletic's Jeff Howe reported Thursday.

Aside from Todd Gurley, the Rams have also made Brandin Cooks available in a trade as they attempt to trim salary and restock their draft picks, per source. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) March 19, 2020

Cooks had a down year in 2019, catching 42 passes for 583 yards and just two touchdowns. Before that, he had five straight seasons of over 1,000 yards and at least five touchdowns. He also still is just 26 years old. But his contract is large. Cooks currently carries a cap hit of $16.8 million in 2020 and is signed through 2023. His cap hit goes up in each of the next three seasons.

Story continues

The Rams have no first-round picks and just six draft picks total and are low on cap space, so it makes sense for them to try to obtain assets while resetting on the fly.

A year after reaching the Super Bowl, the Rams were passed by both the 49ers and Seattle Seahawks in the NFC West and Sean McVay's offense struggled to look like the high-octane attack it was in 2019.

The Arizona Cardinals made a splash move by acquiring DeAndre Hopkins to give Kyler Murray the No. 1 receiver needed in Kliff Kingsbury's Air Raid offense.

With the 49ers set up for long-term success, Russell Wilson still in his prime and the Cardinals rising, the Rams would be smart to reevaluate their team, try and get some cap space and draft capital and live to fight another day.

[RELATED: Ranking best free agents still available]

The NFC West now is one of the toughest divisions in football.

The 49ers are the kings.

The former rulers need a new plan.

NFL rumors: Rams putting Todd Gurley, Brandin Cooks in trade talks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area