NFL rumors: How Rams' Odell Beckham Jr. will be used vs. 49ers

Three-time Pro Bowler Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to make his debut in a Los Angeles Rams uniform Monday night at Levi's Stadium, but how will the star be integrated into the playbook against the 49ers?

The Rams have discussed using Beckham as an occasional punt returner as part of a package of plays, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday morning citing sources.

After signing with the Rams on Thursday, Beckham will have less than a week to learn the LA playbook before he and his teammates take the field at Levi's Stadium.

"The goal will be to have Beckham learn a handful of plays, toss him out there and get him the ball. It may not be much, but he'll likely play. Eventually, the belief is his presence will help out top receiver Cooper Kupp, drawing coverage away from him," NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning citing league sources.

Beckham had just 17 catches in six games with the Cleveland Browns this season before being waived.

The 49ers' banged-up secondary will not have to account for Robert Woods, who went down with a torn ACL during Rams practice on Friday. However, Kupp leads the NFL in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches, and Matthew Stafford is playing some of the best football of his career.

We will see how the Rams utilize Beckham's talents on Monday, but the 49ers' defense should have its hands full regardless of how many snaps No. 3 gets.

