NFL rumors: Rams 'made push' for Christian McCaffrey trade, but 49ers won out

The 49ers came out on top against the Los Angeles Rams for the second time this season.

After San Francisco had completed a blockbuster trade for Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey late Thursday night, NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported that Los Angeles "made a push" for the star running back before being beaten out by the 49ers.

The 49ers and Rams initially were reported to be among the teams interested in trading for McCaffrey prior to the NFL's Nov. 1 trade deadline. It's possible that the two division rivals might have engaged in a bidding war, which ultimately resulted in a San Francisco victory.

Carolina initially was reported to be seeking at least a first-round pick in exchange for McCaffrey, which neither the 49ers nor Rams had to offer in the 2023 draft, as NFL Media's Ian Rapoport pointed out.

The #Panthers were after a first-round pick, but both teams in it at the end -- #Rams and #49ers -- didn't have one. What they got was essentially the equivalent. Meanwhile, the #49ers received a game-changer. https://t.co/dBNBLpMLot — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 21, 2022

In the end, the 49ers won out over their division rivals and now will add an elite weapon to an offense already laden with explosive playmakers.

It won't be long before the 49ers have an opportunity to show off their new weapon against the Rams, as the two teams will square off again at SoFi Stadium in Week 8.

