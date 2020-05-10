NFL Rumors: Rams 'a little irritated' about Thursday night game vs. Patriots

The New England Patriots have one of the toughest schedules in the NFL. Heading into the league's schedule release, the Patriots were expected to have the most difficult schedule based on their opponents' 2019 records. Based on projected 2020 win totals, the numbers are more favorable, but the first half of the season still projects to be the third-hardest league-wide.

There is some source of irritation surrounding one of the games on the schedule. But believe it or not, the complaint isn't coming from the Patriots. It's coming from the Los Angeles Rams.

According to Greg A. Bedard of The Boston Sports Journal, the Rams are a bit annoyed with the logistics of their Thursday night game against the Patriots in Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season. Bedard outlined why in a recent tweet.

Heard the Rams are a little irritated they're away before the Thursday night game vs. Patriots, while New England plays in the Rams' stadium. Patriots will be in their hotel by 6 PT. Rams will be landing around that time. pic.twitter.com/4aTrsznBEW — Greg A. Bedard (@GregABedard) May 8, 2020

So, in essence, the Rams are annoyed that the Patriots are getting a chance to play consecutive road games in L.A. The Patriots are playing the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 13 for a Sunday afternoon game. So, the Patriots won't have to travel extra to play the Rams as both contests are scheduled to be held at SoFi Stadium pending the completion of the project.

Meanwhile, the Rams are playing in Arizona on Sunday afternoon. While they won't be far away, the Patriots will still have a bit more time to rest than their counterparts.

All that said, this qualm is not only very minor, but it's not one that's guaranteed to help the Patriots. They are going to be logging a lot of miles in 2020 with road trips scheduled to play in Seattle, Kansas City, Houston, and Los Angeles and it made sense for the league to schedule their L.A. road games back to back. Otherwise, the Patriots would have to fly cross-country to Los Angeles twice.

Besides, it's not like that stretch of the schedule will be kind on the Patriots anyway. They'll be playing the two games in L.A. before a pit stop at home and then a trip down to take on the Miami Dolphins in a place that they have historically struggled.

This is one of the many rough patches on the Patriots schedule. But fans will have to hope that Bill Belichick can get the team through all those tough contests with a likely first-year starter at the helm in Jarrett Stidham.

