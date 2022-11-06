NFL rumors: Rams' generous Brian Burns-Panthers trade offer declined

Report: Rams' hefty Burns trade offer rejected by Panthers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Los Angeles Rams whiffed on trading for Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey, who already is off to a historic start with the 49ers.

But it was reported Sunday that the Panthers rejected another offer from the Rams before Tuesday's trade deadline.

Los Angeles (3-4) reportedly offered two first-round draft picks and a second-round selection to Carolina for star pass rusher Brian Burns, only to watch that proposal declined, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Burns, the No. 16 overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, has developed into a star. Though 56 career games, the 24-year-old has compiled 30.5 sacks, 34 tackles for loss and six forced fumbles.

Burns is on pace to set a new career high in sacks this season with 5.0 in eight contests. He will become an unrestricted free agent after the 2023 NFL season, which had many NFL pundits pondering the Rams' generous offer and why Carolina declined.

The Rams have been the stars of recent trade deadlines, working out a deal for cornerback Jalen Ramsey in 2019 and linebacker Von Miller last season. But this year was a different story.

Los Angeles' reported trade offer for McCaffrey was running back Cam Akers along with a package of second-, third- and fifth-round picks. The 49ers outbid the Rams by sending over four draft picks: 2023 second-, third- and fourth-round selections with a 2024 fifth-round pick as icing on the cake.

Instead of trading for stars to patch up their 3-4 start and struggling offense, the Rams lost to the 49ers in the McCaffrey sweepstakes and were swept in their two regular-season matchups.

Even as the "Super Bowl LVI champions" banner hangs at SoFi Stadium, that has to hurt.

